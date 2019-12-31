Powell, Seton Hall top DePaul in Big East opener

Rejuvenated by the return of All-America candidate Myles Powell, Seton Hall opened Big East play by rallying for a 74-66 victory over DePaul on Monday night in Chicago.

The Pirates scored the final nine points as the Blue Demons went scoreless for the final 2:36.

Powell hadn’t played since sustaining a concussion Dec. 14 at Rutgers, but the senior guard delivered a game-high 27 points and five steals in 34 minutes to guide the Pirates (9-4, 1-0 Big East). Junior swingman Myles Cale produced 16 points while sophomore guard Jared Rhoden added 10.

“Taking basketball away from me for two weeks, it was the hardest thing I had to overcome,” Powell said. “But with the help of my family and my teammates and my coaching staff, they never let me hang my head.”

Junior forward Paul Reed led DePaul (12-2, 0-1) with 17 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Junior point guard Charlie Moore contributed 13 points but committed eight of the Blue Demons’ 14 turnovers. Senior guard Jalen Coleman-Lands added 10 points.

DePaul maintained a six- to 10-point lead most of the first half as both teams struggled to find the range. With 6:47 left in the half, Reed drove the lane and threw down a two-handed dunk over 7-foot-2 senior center Romaro Gill.

The home crowd was still oohing and ahhing over the slam when Powell drove for a layup and drew Reed’s second foul, which sent Reed to the bench for the rest of the half. DePaul led 26-20 at that juncture, then found a way to maintain that six-point lead as it owned a 37-31 halftime edge.

Powell slashed to the hoop with 18:13 left in the game and picked up Reed’s third foul, which sent Reed to the bench again. Shortly thereafter, Moore picked up his second and third fouls while pushing off on the dribble — so the Demons’ top scorer went to the bench with 16:45 to go.

Cale’s put-back with 14:54 left gave Seton Hall its first lead (46-45) since a 10-9 edge five minutes into the night, which inspired DePaul coach Dave Leitao rushed Reed and Moore back into the game.

DePaul quickly regained a 55-50 lead as Reed canned two free throws, then tipped home a Coleman-Lands miss with 11:19 to go. But Powell kept the Pirates in the game to set up a tight finish.

Powell gave Seton Hall the lead for good with 2:15 left when he sank three free throws to give the Pirates a 68-66 edge. On the visitors’ next possession, senior point guard Quincy McKnight fed Gill for a resounding one-handed slam.

