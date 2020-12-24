DePaul finally gets to play, routs Western Illinois

Charlie Moore scored a game-high 22 points and Javon Freeman-Liberty added 19 points and eight rebounds in his team debut as host DePaul rolled past Western Illinois 91-72 on Wednesday night in Chicago in its long-awaited season opener.

After enduring 10 cancellations or postponements due to COVID-19 concerns within their program or those of opponents, the Blue Demons became the final team from a major conference to begin their season. DePaul (1-0) and Western Illinois (2-5) initially were set to meet on Nov. 25.

The Blue Demons overcame understandable shakiness to compile separate runs of 12-0 and 15-0 in the first half.

DePaul led 44-25 at the break on the strength of 58.6 percent shooting while limiting Western Illinois to a 25.7 percent, including 3-for-16 (18.8 percent) from long range.

DePaul’s inactive players included returning starters Romeo Weems and Jaylen Butz, who are away from the team, according to recent reports. Their absences, however, created the opportunity for DePaul’s bevy of newcomers -- including Freeman-Liberty, a Valparaiso transfer.

Five players finished in double figures as DePaul shot 59 percent and led by as many as 26 points. Nick Ongenda had 12 points and six blocks, while Kobe Elvis and Oscar Lopez Jr. had 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Will Carius and Tamell Pearson paced the Leathernecks with 15 points and seven rebounds apiece. Anthony Jones had 13 points and Justin Brookens added 10.

DePaul won the rebounding battle 42-32 and blocked nine shots.

Western Illinois made an 11-2 run early run early in the second half before DePaul responded by drilling eight consecutive attempts from the field en route to a 12-for-16 start after halftime.

The Blue Demons are set to play twice more in the next week as they begin a three-game Big East road trip with visits to Providence and UConn.

--Field Level Media