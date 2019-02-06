No. 2 Duke takes half to warm up, routs Boston College

Cam Reddish scored a team-high 24 points, Zion Williamson added 16 points and 17 rebounds, and No. 2 Duke overcame a slow start for an 80-55 win over Boston College on Tuesday night in Durham, N.C.

Feb 5, 2019; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Zion Williamson (1) looks on during player introductions prior to the game against the Boston College Eagles at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Duke (20-2, 8-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) trailed by two points at halftime but posted a 52-25 advantage in the second half to increase its winning streak to six. R.J. Barrett contributed 19 points and Tre Jones had 11 as four players scored in double digits for the Blue Devils.

Jordan Chatman scored 16 points to lead Boston College (11-10, 2-7), which lost for the eighth time in the past 10 games. Nik Popovic finished with 13 points to go along with eight rebounds, and Ky Bowman chipped in 11 points despite 5-for-17 shooting.

Duke avenged a stunning loss last season against Boston College in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Boston College led 30-28 at halftime, but Duke opened the second half on an 8-0 run to seize a 36-30 advantage. Reddish made a layup, Barrett converted a layup and a free throw for a three-point play, and Reddish buried a 3-pointer to set the tone for the final 20 minutes.

The Blue Devils built their lead to 20 points when Alex O’Connell knocked down a jump shot with 5:08 remaining to make it 68-48. Duke’s starters enjoyed the final couple minutes from the bench with the score well out of reach.

Duke made only 1 of 15 shots from beyond the arc in the first half but made six of nine 3-point attempts in the second half to finish 7 of 24. Williamson and Reddish had nine points apiece at intermission to lead the Blue Devils.

Popovic led the Golden Eagles with eight points at the break, while Bowman had seven and Chatman had five.

Duke shot 44.6 percent (29 of 65) for the game, compared with 35.7 percent (20 of 56) for Boston College. The Blue Devils posted a 36-22 edge in points in the paint.

Duke will have three days off before it visits No. 3 Virginia on Saturday evening.

Boston College will cap off its two-game road trip as it visits Syracuse on Saturday afternoon.

—Field Level Media