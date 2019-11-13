No. 2 Duke routs Central Arkansas

No. 2 Duke trounced visiting Central Arkansas 105-54 on Tuesday night despite standout point guard Tre Jones watching most of the game from the bench after a first-half injury at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.

Nov 12, 2019; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Vernon Carey Jr. (1) reacts during the first half against the Central Arkansas Bears at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Matthew Hurt scored 19 points, Vernon Carey Jr. had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Cassius Stanley added 13 points and Wendell Moore Jr. notched 10 points. The four freshmen accounted for a bulk of the Blue Devils’ scoring.

Duke (3-0) was in such control that Jones, a sophomore, wasn’t needed and his time on the bench appeared mostly precautionary. He was joking with teammates and staff and before the second half retrieved rebounds for teammates.

Jones left with 7:57 to play in the first half, appearing dazed after taking a blow to the head in a collision with Central Arkansas’ Aaron Weidenaar, who was called for a foul. Jones scored seven points and supplied two assists in nine minutes.

Javin DeLaurier added 11 points and Alex O’Connell chipped in 10 points for Duke.

Moore started the second half as the point guard. Junior Jordan Goldwire also logged time at point guard, picking up a career-high nine points.

Duke, ahead by as many as 41 points in the first half, led 57-20 at halftime. The Blue Devils made more shots (24) from the field than Central Arkansas attempted (23).

Rylan Bergersen scored 13 for the Bears, who shot 35.3 percent and were charged with 21 turnovers.

Duke built a 25-5 lead, benefitting from numerous turnovers. Hurt posted 10 points less than 10 minutes into the game.

Central Arkansas (1-3) is winless against Division I opponents, also losing to Baylor and Georgetown. This is the Bears’ fourth season at Division I.

Duke has won 149 consecutive games against non-conference opponents. This was the first meeting between the teams.

The on-campus game was part of the 2K Empire Classic Benefiting Wounded Warrior Project.

—Field Level Media