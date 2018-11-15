Williamson leads No. 1 Duke on 'dunk-fest' again Eastern Michigan

Freshman forward Zion Williamson had 21 points as top-ranked Duke put on a dunk-fest at times in destroying visiting Eastern Michigan 84-46 on Wednesday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.

R.J. Barrett poured in 20 points, while reserves Javin DeLaurier and Jack White each added 10 points for Duke (3-0).

Duke moved to the No. 1 ranking at the beginning of the week stemming from a throttling last week of then-No. 2 Kentucky to begin the season.

With the new poll, the Blue Devils are atop for the 135th time — passing UCLA’s 134 top ratings for the most all-time.

At this rate, Duke might stay there. This was the final outing for the Blue Devils before next week’s Maui Invitational.

Williamson made several highlight-worthy dunks as the Blue Devils feasted on transition baskets and points at the rim.

Damari Parris scored nine points for Eastern Michigan (3-1).

The Blue Devils put on a zone press that baffled the Eagles, and combined with an array of dunks, the early margin grew to 21-3.

After scoring on the game’s first possession, the Eagles didn’t hit another field goal until the 11:57 mark of the half.

Williamson, who was the Player of the Week in the Atlantic Coast Conference for the opening week of the season, and Barrett each had 10 points as part of Duke’s 40-9 edge.

There was an 18-0 stretch for the Blue Devils, whose lead was 48-13 at halftime.

Duke was credited with 18 fast-break points in the first half, while its reserves had 17 points at the break (outscoring the entire Eagles team).

Eastern Michigan was 0-for-9 on first-half 3-point attempts.

Eastern Michigan played three home games, but only one against a Division I opponent, prior to this game. In the last 41 years, the Eagles are 2-42 against nationally ranked foes.

Duke and Eastern Michigan met only twice before, with Eastern Michigan winning in the 1996 NCAA Tournament’s first round in Indianapolis and Duke winning in December 2013 at home.

