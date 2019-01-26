No. 2 Duke rallies to knock off Georgia Tech

RJ Barrett scored 24 points and Zion Williamson added 22 as No. 2 Duke overcame a second-half deficit to defeat visiting Georgia Tech 66-53 in Atlantic Coast Conference action Saturday in Durham, N.C.

The Blue Devils (17-2, 6-1) have won 12 straight meetings against the Yellow Jackets (11-9, 3-4).

Barrett and Williamson are the top freshman scoring duo in the country, but Duke made only 2 of 21 3-point attempts and finished with its lowest point total of the season.

Abdoulaye Gueye scored 14 points before fouling out for Georgia Tech.

Freshman point guard Tre Jones returned to action for Duke after missing two games with a shoulder injury suffered on Jan. 14 against Syracuse. He played 35 minutes and tallied six points, four rebounds and four assists.

Barrett added 11 rebounds for his third double-double of the season. Cam Reddish was just 1 of 11 from the field, but finished with seven points, six rebounds, six assists and five steals for the Blue Devils.

Georgia Tech scored the first six points of the second half for a 35-27 lead.

Duke responded with a 17-3 stretch as Barrett heated up. Soon, it was 48-40.

Earlier, Georgia Tech scored the final five points of the first half for a 29-27 lead at the break. Duke made one field goal in the last five minutes of the half.

The Blue Devils were 1-for-12 on first-half 3-point attempts and shot 29.6 percent from the field against Georgia Tech’s zone defense. Duke was saved by 10-for-12 shooting on free throws.

Gueye had eight points by halftime but he also picked up three fouls. Georgia Tech’s James Banks III also had three first-half fouls and fouled out with 5:11 to play.

Duke forward Antonio Vrankovic, who hadn’t played in the previous five games, entered in the opening four minutes off the bench. The Blue Devils used 10 players in the opening half.

—Field Level Media