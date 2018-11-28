No. 3 Duke blows out Indiana in Big Ten/ACC matchup

EditorsNote: Edit 1: Fixed spacing on ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Zion Williamson scored 19 of his 25 points in the first half as third-ranked Duke pounded visiting Indiana 90-69 on Tuesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge in Durham, N.C.

RJ Barrett poured in 22 points, Tre Jones added 15 points and Cam Reddish had 13 points for the Blue Devils, who’ve won 142 consecutive non-conference home games.

It was the first game for Duke (6-1) since last week’s 89-87 loss to Gonzaga in the Maui Invitational championship game, a result that cost the Blue Devils their No. 1 national ranking.

Duke improved to 18-2 in ACC/Big Ten Challenge games. Three times in a four-year stretch the Blue Devils have taken down Indiana.

Romeo Langford notched 13 points, reserve forward Evan Fitzner scored all of his 12 points in the first half and De’Ron Davis added 10 points for Indiana (5-2), which had suffered a one-point loss at Arkansas for its only previous setback.

Duke, which opened a five-game homestand, built a 53-29 halftime lead, using 55 percent shooting from the field along with Indiana’s 13 turnovers.

Williamson and Barrett combined to shoot 15-for-25 in the first half as the freshman duo continued to look unstoppable at times.

The second half was ragged at best, with Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski stripping off his sport jacket and appearing to tear into his team during a timeout. Barrett fouled out with 8:44 to play.

Duke was credited with 34 first-half points in the lane.

Reserve forward Jack White hit two 3-pointers in the opening seven minutes as Duke opened a 22-10 lead.

Three treys from Fitzner in the first half helped the Hoosiers avoid a knockout blow, but that only delayed the thrashing. Langford, a freshman standout, was 3-for-10 from the field in the first half.

The Hoosiers didn’t have a field goal in the opening 3 1/2 minutes of the second half.

Indiana hadn’t allowed more than 73 points in any previous game this season.

It made it a long night for Indiana coach Archie Miller, a former player for nearby North Carolina State.

