Bagley helps Duke trounce Iona

Marvin Bagley III dominated in the lane and scored 22 points in his NCAA Tournament debut as Duke trounced Iona 89-67 in the first round Thursday afternoon at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

Trevon Duval poured in 19 points, while Grayson Allen and Gary Trent Jr. each finished with 16 points for Duke (27-7), which is the No. 2 seed in the Midwest Region. That trio of guards all sank four 3-point shots as part of the Blue Devils’ 13-for-30 long-range shooting, while Bagley shot 10-for-14 from the field.

Coach Mike Krzyzewski extended his record for NCAA Tournament victories to 92.

Duke will meet seventh-seeded Rhode Island, an 83-78 overtime winner against Oklahoma, in Saturday’s second round.

Roland Griffin had 21 points on 9-for-12 shooting off the bench, TK Edogi posted 11 points and Zach Lewis and Rickey McGill both had 10 points for 15th-seeded Iona (20-14), which lost in the tournament’s first round for the third year in a row. All those came by double-digit margins, though this was the second-most lopsided of the program’s 13 NCAA Tournament defeats.

Wendell Carter Jr.’s nine points and team-high eight rebounds contributed to Duke’s superiority close to the basket.

Duke held a 53-39 halftime lead, bolstered by 61.8-percent shooting (21-for-34) from the field.

Iona picked up 15 fast-break points in the opening half, helping the Gaels shoot 16 of 29 from the floor.

The Blue Devils opened the second half with a burst, with Iona calling a timeout less than two minutes in.

Duke opened shooting 4-for-4 on 3-pointers (two each for Duval and Allen) for a 17-10 lead. Iona pulled even at 19-19.

Duke’s 17-point lead was shaved to nine late in the first half, but Allen’s 3-pointer at the horn helped stretch it again.

Iona was a surprise champion in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament. It averaged 79.8 points per game for the season prior to Thursday.

This was the first meeting between the programs.

—Field Level Media