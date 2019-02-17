No. 2 Duke handles NC State for 9th straight win

EditorsNote: corrects Duke record to 23-2; adds more info on triple-double

Feb 16, 2019; Durham, NC, USA;Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski (left) and North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts talk prior to a game at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Zion Williamson scored 32 points and RJ Barrett posted a triple-double as No. 2 Duke fended off visiting North Carolina State for a 94-78 victory Saturday night in Durham, N.C.

Barrett contributed 23 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists without a turnover as the Blue Devils followed their comeback win at Louisville with a more comfortable result. He is the fourth Duke player to register a triple-double and the first since Shelden Williams in January 2006.

First-place Duke (23-2, 11-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) enters Wednesday night’s clash with second-place North Carolina on a nine-game winning streak. Tre Jones added 13 points for the Blue Devils.

Torin Dorn (17 points), Markell Johnson (16) and C.J. Bryce (13) paced NC State (18-8, 6-7), which had a two-game winning streak snapped.

Duke scored the first six points of the second half for a 54-40 edge, appearing primed to break the game open.

But NC State responded, closing within 59-52. Then the Wolfpack committed four turnovers and missed two shots before scoring again.

Williamson picked up his fourth foul with 12:37 to play. Seventy seconds later, NC State’s DJ Funderburk got his fourth before fouling out with four minutes left.

While Williamson sat out for more than six minutes, the Wolfpack never got closer than seven points. When he returned, he muscled inside for a few baskets that kept NC State at bay and he finished 12 of 16 from the field on the way to his second-highest point total of the season.

Williamson had 19 points and Barrett had 14 by halftime, with Duke holding a 48-40 edge.

NC State shot 1 of 9 from 3-point range in the first half (compared to 17 of 30 on 2-pointers), but was charged with only five turnovers after 12 first-half giveaways in Wednesday night’s victory against Syracuse.

Yet Duke’s 26-14 rebounding advantage allowed the Blue Devils to compile 11 second-chance points before the break.

Duke used an 11-2 run for a 21-10 edge

NC State had won its last two games against Duke, but only two players remain on the roster from two years ago, when the Wolfpack won at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

—Field Level Media