No. 4 Duke sends Notre Dame to sixth straight loss

Gary Trent Jr. scored 22 points and Grayson Allen poured in 18 as No. 4 Duke put together a sterling second-half stretch to run away from visiting Notre Dame in an 88-66 victory Monday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.

Wendell Carter Jr. added 17 points, while Marvin Bagley III and Trevon Duval both had 12 points for Duke (19-3, 7-3 Atlantic Coast Conference). Trent was credited with a team-high 10 rebounds.

TJ Gibbs racked up 22 points for Notre Dame (13-9, 3-6), which had its losing streak extend to six games. John Mooney scored 12 of his 14 points in the first half, but the sophomore forward fouled out with 9:05 to play, leaving him one point shy of his career high.

Duke recovered just two days after a two-point loss to No. 2 Virginia. The Blue Devils haven’t lost consecutive games this season.

Rex Pflueger hit a 3-point basket on the Fighting Irish’s first possession of the second half after going 0-for-3 from long range in the first half.

Duke scored the next eight points.

Allen’s steal and dunk followed by a 3-point basket on the next possession boosted Duke to a 68-54 lead with less than 11 minutes to play before an 18-0 run sealed it.

Duke led 42-34 at halftime despite seven turnovers and six assists.

Notre Dame avoided a few earlier knockout blows, particularly after Duke built a 19-9 lead less than eight minutes into the game.

The Fighting Irish shot 30.6 percent from the field in the first half, but Mooney’s four 3-point baskets proved crucial.

The Fighting Irish, who’ve been without standout forward Bonzie Colson for most of the month, played their second game in a row without point guard Matt Farrell. He has been out with a lingering ankle injury, missing five games total with the bone bruise.

Duke reserve center Marques Bolden played for the first time in nearly a month as he has been out with an injured right knee.

Since joining the ACC, Notre Dame is 5-4 against Duke, which also won the most recent previous meeting by capturing last March’s ACC Tournament championship game.

