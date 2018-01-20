No. 5 Duke cruises past Pitt, 81-54

Freshman forwards Wendell Carter Jr. and Marvin Bagley III dominated in the lane as fifth-ranked Duke rolled to an 81-54 victory against visiting Pittsburgh on Saturday afternoon at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.

Carter scored 21 points on 9-for-10 shooting from the field and Bagley finished with 20 points on 6-for-10 shooting. They each made a 3-point basket, while Carter shared game-high honors with eight rebounds.

Gary Trent Jr. added 17 points and Grayson Allen dumped in 16 points for Duke (17-2, 5-2 ACC), which has won four games in a row and is unbeaten in 10 home games this season.

Parker Stewart’s 15 points and Marcus Carr’s 12 points paced last-place Pittsburgh (8-12, 0-7). Jonathan Milligan added nine points off the bench.

Allen, who has been in a shooting slump, drained back-to-back 3-pointers as the Blue Devils stretched their lead to 64-30 with more than 13 minutes to play. He ended up 4-for-10 on 3-point attempts.

Duke shot 51.8 percent from the field. That included a 12-for-26 mark on 3-pointers.

None of the Blue Devils reserves scored until the game’s final 90 seconds. Duke’s non-starters combined to shoot 1-for-11 from the field in the game.

The outcome completed a season series sweep for Duke, which won 87-52 less than two weeks ago at Pittsburgh.

Duke’s 48-26 halftime lead came courtesy of 60.7-percent shooting from the field. Carter and Bagley were a combined 10-for-12 in the first half, racking up 27 points between them.

Pittsburgh shot 50 percent (10-for-20) from the field in the first half, but the Panthers gave up 11 turnovers by the break. Stewart and Carr accounted for all except five of the team’s first-half points.

Other than Stewart’s 3-for-6 contribution on 3-pointers, the other Panthers ended up 1-for-10 from long range in the game.

Duke forward Javin DeLaurier, who had been the most-used reserve for the first couple months of the season, returned after a three-game absence with a hamstring injury.

--Field Level Media