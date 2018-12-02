Barrett leads No. 3 Duke in rout over Stetson

R.J. Barrett’s 26 points and Cam Reddish’s 23 points were part of third-ranked Duke’s 113-49 rout of visiting Stetson on Saturday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.

Zion Williamson added 17 points and seven rebounds as the Blue Devils (7-1) produced another overwhelming triumph on their home court.

The outcome marked coach Mike Krzyzewski’s 1,034th victory at Duke, with his first on the Blue Devils bench coming in November 1980 against Stetson.

Duke has won two straight home blowouts since returning from the Maui Invitational with a loss to now-No. 1 Gonzaga.

Stetson (1-8) lost its eighth game in a row, though the past four had come by 10 points or less. Abayomi Iyiola led the Hatters with 19 points and Christiaan Jones had 12 points.

Duke did all this with point guard Tre Jones going scoreless, taking just one shot but distributing seven assists without a turnover.

The Blue Devils were up 96-33 with 8:30 to play and went almost five minutes without scoring.

Reserve Justin Robinson of Duke finished with 13 second-half points. Reserves Alex O’Connell and Javin DeLaurier had 13 and 10 points, respectively.

Duke burst out to a 59-25 halftime lead, matching its first-half total from the season opener against Kentucky. The Blue Devils shot 59 percent from the field, while Stetson was charged with 14 turnovers and shot 1 for 12 on first-half 3-pointers.

Aside from Reddish, the Blue Devils were 0 for 9 on first-half 3-point attempts. Barrett drained three long-range shots in barely more than four minutes to start the second half. That was part of a 20-3 stretch coming out of halftime.

Earlier, Stetson led 12-11 at the first timeout. Duke scored the next 17 points.

Williamson and Barrett combined on 25 of Duke’s points in a creating a 43-16 lead, with a string of Stetson turnovers. Then Reddish heated up and ended up with 18 points by the break.

The score was 50-18 with five minutes left in the first half.

The Hatters hadn’t faced a nationally ranked team since the beginning of the 2013-14 season at Notre Dame.

Duke leads the series 10-2, though this was the first meeting between the teams since February 1990.

