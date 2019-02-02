Williamson scores 29 as No. 2 Duke routs St. John's

Zion Williamson put on another show, scoring 29 points on a variety of moves and dunks as No. 2 Duke decked visiting St. John’s 91-61 on Saturday afternoon at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.

Feb 2, 2019; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Zion Williamson (1) drive to the basket as St. John's Red Storm guard Mustapha Heron (14) defends during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Williamson, a freshman forward, made 13 of 17 shots from the field and was credited with five steals. He didn’t play in the final 5:46.

Cam Reddish added 16 points and R.J. Barrett had 15 points for the Blue Devils (19-2), who’ve won five games in a row. Tre Jones supplied 13 points and Marques Bolden scored 10.

LJ Figueroa posted 14 points and Marvin Clark II had 12 points for the Red Storm (16-6), which shot 5 for 26 on 3-pointers.

St. John’s guard Shamorie Ponds, who torched Duke for 33 points last year, didn’t score until hitting two free throws on the opening possession of the second half. He finished with 11 points on 3-for-11 shooting from the field.

The Red Storm missed its first seven shots from the field in the second half as the Blue Devils built a 63-39 lead.

Williamson finished the first half with a flourish, hitting 8 of 10 shots total from the field in the opening 20 minutes.

Earlier, Duke hit three 3-point shots in the first 100 seconds, surpassing its successful 3-point total from its last home game a week earlier against Georgia Tech.

But the Red Storm was up 19-16. It was even at 21-21 with Reddish accounting for 11 points.

Duke’s last non-conference home loss came to St. John’s in February 2000. The Blue Devils have now won 147 in row in that category.

St. John’s was aiming for an upset of Duke for the second year in a row after ending an 11-game losing streak last February with a stunner at Madison Square Garden.

Duke hasn’t lost to a non-conference foe in consecutive regular seasons since Stanford pulled it off in 1999-2000 and 2000-01.

—Field Level Media