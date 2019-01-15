Syracuse pushes past No. 1 Duke in OT

Tyus Battle scored a season-high 32 points as Syracuse knocked off top-ranked Duke 95-91 in overtime Monday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.

Elijah Hughes scored 18 of his 20 points in first half, Frank Howard pumped in 16 points and Oshae Brissett had 14 points for Syracuse (12-5, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference). The Orange bounced back from a 14-point home loss to Georgia Tech on Saturday night.

Freshman Zion Williamson scored a season-high 35 points, RJ Barrett had 23 points, Alex O’Connell notched 16 points and Marques Bolden had 12 points for Duke (14-2, 3-1). The Blue Devils had a nine-game winning streak end.

Syracuse led 93-88 before Barrett’s 3-pointer with 1:11 left in overtime. Orange center Paschal Chukwu, who finished with 10 points and 18 rebounds, dunked off a feed from Battle for the game’s final points.

Duke missed its last three shots.

In regulation, Battle’s fallaway jumper with 1:09 left put Syracuse up 85-84. After a Duke turnover and a Battle miss, Williamson made the first of two free-throw attempts for an 85-85 tie with 16.2 seconds left. Battle missed an open 3-point attempt at the regulation buzzer.

Duke played without freshman forward Cam Reddish, who was sick. He made the late-second, game-winning 3-pointer Saturday at Florida State. Less than six minutes into Monday’s game, Blue Devils point guard Tre Jones was lost for the game after a pile-up.

Jones had four steals and two points in 5 1/2 minutes before exiting.

Williamson was back in action two days after missing the second half at Florida State because of double vision. He was poked in the eye late in the first half of that game.

Williamson had 20 points at halftime, and the Blue Devils took a 49-48 lead into the break.

There were 25 fouls called in the first half, with four Syracuse players picking up three along with Duke’s Javin DeLaurier.

The Orange hadn’t faced a No. 1-ranked team since defeating Louisville on Jan. 19, 2013. Syracuse was ranked No. 6 heading into that game.

