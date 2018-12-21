No. 2 Duke overtakes No. 12 Texas Tech at MSG

EditorsNote: minor edits throughout

Zion Williamson scored 17 points and grabbed 13 rebounds before fouling out, and his teammates rescued him in No. 2 Duke’s 69-58 victory against No. 12 Texas Tech in a Thursday night showdown at Madison Square Garden in New York.

RJ Barrett pumped in 16 points and Tre Jones had 13 points as the Blue Devils (11-1) won their sixth game in a row.

Sophomore guard Jarrett Culver poured in 25 points for the Red Raiders (10-1), who went more than six minutes to close the game without a field goal.

It had been the best start to a season for the Red Raiders since the 1929-30 team went 12-0.

Texas Tech committed 24 turnovers while Duke was charged with 19 giveaways. The Blue Devils shot 3 for 20 on 3-point attempts, including Barrett’s 0-for-7 line.

Duke missed its first 14 shots from 3-point range before Jack White’s corner trey tied the score at 45-45.

Shortly after, Williamson picked up his fourth foul at the 10:32 mark. He sat out about four minutes, then fouled out with 3:51 to play on an offensive charge.

Before Williamson’s exit, the Blue Devils gained a 47-46 edge on Barrett’s basket in the lane, the first time Duke led since the score was 10-7.

After Duke went up by three, Kyle Edwards sank a layup and Culver hit a 3-pointer and a dunk as the Red Raiders regained momentum.

The Blue Devils then went up for good on White’s 3-pointer at the 6:07 mark. White ended up with eight points off the bench.

Duke failed on three consecutive possessions to expand a 65-58 lead, but the Red Raiders didn’t convert on the other end.

Texas Tech entered the game with the nation’s leading defense, allowing 51.2 points per game.

Culver finished 9 for 21 from the field, including 4 for 9 from 3-point range.

Texas Tech led 29-28 at halftime.

Duke opened an 8-0 lead during a stretch when Texas Tech committed three turnovers, but the Red Raiders got it together for a 12-2 run to take the lead.

In Duke’s previous game two nights earlier at home against Princeton, the Blue Devils trailed 8-0.

Duke is 35-18 all-time in Madison Square Garden.

Texas Tech was unable to repeat last January’s conquering of a No. 2 team when it won a home game against West Virginia.

