Second-ranked Virginia holds off No. 4 Duke 65-63

Ty Jerome hit a huge 3-point basket in the final minute as No. 2 Virginia held on to defeat No. 4 Duke 65-63 in a showdown Saturday afternoon at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.

Kyle Guy’s 17 points led Virginia (20-1, 9-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), which stretched its lead in the conference by defeating the team that entered the day in second place.

Devon Hall scored 14 points, Jerome poured in 13 points and De‘Andre Hunter had 12 points as the Cavaliers stretched their winning streak to 12 games. Of their past four games, three have been on the road.

Duke erased a 13-point second-half hole but didn’t hold the lead for long stretches.

Virginia shot 7-for-9 on free throws, but was 0-for-2 on a pair of front ends of 1-and-1 situations in the final 25 seconds before Guy sank both ends with 6.1 seconds left for a four-point lead.

Marvin Bagley III’s 3-pointer for Duke with 7.4 seconds left closed the gap to 63-61. After Guy’s foul shots, Bagley’s putback at the buzzer accounted for the final score.

Duke was 5-for-11 from the foul line as its five-game winning streak was snapped.

Bagley finished with 30 points and 14 rebounds and Wendell Carter Jr. tallied 14 points and 15 rebounds for Duke (18-3, 6-3), which was charged with 16 turnovers compared to five for the Cavaliers.

It was a matchup pitting a Duke team that leads the nation in scoring and a Virginia team that has the country’s best defensive numbers. The Blue Devils entered the game averaging 91.7 points per outing.

Virginia led 60-55 before Carter made the first of two free-throw attempts at the 2:26 mark to set up the final stretch.

After Jerome’s shot was blocked, Bagley dunked on a baseline move at the other end. Jerome had another chance in the last minute and drilled a dagger.

Duke cut into a 13-point deficit with a 9-0 run early in the second half. Shortly after, a five-point possession helped the Blue Devils to a 41-39 lead.

Virginia led 32-22 at halftime, marking the fewest points in any half this season for Duke. The Blue Devils were without a 3-point basket in the first half.

The contest the 33rd time in ACC history that two conference members rated in the top four faced off. Of those, 15 of the encounters have been at Cameron Indoor Stadium, where Duke fell to 11-4 in those games.

This was the only regular-season meeting of the season between the teams.

