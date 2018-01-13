Bagley's 30 points pace Duke to easy win over Wake

Marvin Bagley III scored 30 points and pulled in 11 rebounds as seventh-ranked Duke drilled Wake Forest 89-71 without coach Mike Krzyzewski on the bench Saturday afternoon at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.

Gary Trent Jr., using a second-half 3-point streak, racked up 19 points and Wendell Carter Jr. poured in 15 points to go with 11 rebounds for the Blue Devils (15-2, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference). Freshman Alex O‘Connell scored 12 of his 13 points in the first half.

Bagley, who shot 11-for-21 from the field, has a double-double in 14 of 17 games this season.

Duke shot 12-for-23 from 3-point range. The Blue Devils rolled despite senior guard Grayson Allen being limited to two points, though he had a career-high 12 rebounds.

Bryant Crawford’s 21 points, Keyshawn Woods’ 15 points and Brandon Childress’ 11 points paced Wake Forest (8-9, 1-4), which has lost 18 consecutive visits to Cameron Indoor Stadium.

About 40 minutes before tip-off, the school announced that Krzyzewski would miss the game due to a virus.

Associated head coach Jeff Capel filled in. Capel had an extended stint in this role last January following the Hall of Fame coach’s back surgery.

Duke, which has won a pair of blowouts since last Saturday’s loss at North Carolina State, led by as many as 16 points before holding a 46-33 edge at halftime, aided by a 14-3 gap in made free throws.

In the first nine minutes, Wake Forest centers Doral Moore and Olivier Sarr both picked up two fouls. By the end, the Demon Deacons were called for 26 fouls.

Duke finished 27-for-34 on free throws compared to Wake Forest’s 7-for-9.

Duke used a 9-0 run for a 20-15 lead. With seven straight points from O‘Connell, the Blue Devils went up 41-28 with 2:42 left in the half.

Duke’s next game is Monday night at Miami, so it’s a quick turnaround and unclear if Krzyzewski will be on that trip.

This is the third season in a row that Krzyzewski has missed at least one game. He skipped a February 2016 trip to Georgia Tech because of illness.

--Field Level Media