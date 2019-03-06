Barrett, No. 4 Duke survive Wake Forest

RJ Barrett scored 28 points and fourth-ranked Duke broke a late tie to defeat visiting Wake Forest 71-70 in its home finale Tuesday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.

Mar 5, 2019; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward R.J. Barrett (5) controls the ball against Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Torry Johnson (4) during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Alex O’Connell’s 3-pointer for Duke broke a 62-62 tie with 3:39 left. That was part of a 7-0 spurt for a 67-62 lead.

A Duke turnover with 7.4 seconds remaining gave Wake Forest a final possession, with Brandon Childress missing a 3 and Chaundee Brown’s shot off a rebound rolling off the rim at the buzzer.

Duke freshman forward Zion Williamson sat out his fourth consecutive game with a sprained knee suffered Feb. 20 against North Carolina.

While Duke honored a couple of players on Senior Night, it also figured to be the last home appearance for some of the team’s heralded freshmen.

Freshman Tre Jones scored 13 points despite missing time late in the game after hobbling off the court before returning.

Duke (26-4, 14-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) is one game behind first-place Virginia going into Saturday night’s regular-season finale at third-ranked North Carolina, which also could be in first place pending the outcome of its game Tuesday night at Boston College.

Brown had 21 points with 10 rebounds and Childress finished with 19 points for Wake Forest (11-18, 4-13), which dropped to 1-8 against ranked opponents this season and will finish the regular season Saturday at home against No. 14 Florida State. The Demon Deacons entered the game in a tie for 12th place.

Childress scored eight straight points and Sharone Wright Jr. drained a 3-pointer as Wake Forest quieted the crowd for a 49-39 lead with 16:15 to play.

Duke responded with a 10-0 run.

Duke led 35-34 at halftime despite nine turnovers and Barrett accounting for 15 of the 22 points from the team’s starters.

Duke’s Jack White, who missed 28 consecutive 3-point attempts until Saturday’s 3-for-3 outing against Miami, bagged 3s on consecutive first-half possessions Duke took a 26-23 lead — the second of those banking in off the backboard.

Duke won 87-65 on the road in a Jan. 8 meeting with Wake Forest.

Wake Forest wrapped up its road slate with a 1-10 mark.

