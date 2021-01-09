No. 21 Duke runs past Wake Forest in second half

Matthew Hurt scored a career-high 26 points despite some foul trouble as No. 21 Duke defeated visiting Wake Forest 79-68 on Saturday afternoon in Durham, N.C.

DJ Steward’s 21 points, Jordan Goldwire’s 14 points and Jeremy Roach’s 12 points were also boosts for the Blue Devils, who broke away in the final 11 minutes after the game was tied 55-55. Hurt, a sophomore forward, made 10 of 15 shots from the field, including four 3-point baskets.

Duke (5-2, 3-0 ACC) has won three consecutive games, though this was only its second outing since Dec. 16 following a one-point home victory Wednesday night against Boston College.

Coach Mike Krzyzewski of Duke returned to the bench after missing the previous game because he was in quarantine after close contact with a family member who had tested positive for coronavirus.

Krzyzewski saw the Blue Devils shoot 50.8 percent from the field.

Ismael Massoud and Daivien Williamson each scored 17 points for Wake Forest (3-3, 0-3), which has played three ACC games in a seven-day stretch after only three nonconference games across more than a month’s span.

The Demon Deacons, who held a couple of brief one-point leads in the second half, shot 6-for-20 on 3-pointers, though they were aided by 18-for-21 on free throws.

Massoud hit three free throws to tie the game at 55-55 with 11:45 to go. That was before Duke’s 15-6 spurt gave the Blue Devils a 70-61 lead, as the Demon Deacons shot 2-for-9 from the field in that stretch. Steward had five points for Duke during the run.

Duke benefited from a 35-25 rebounding edge along with Wake Forest’s 15 turnovers. Wendell Moore Jr. of the Blue Devils was tied as the game’s top rebounder with eight off the bench, sharing that distinction with Massoud, who also was a reserve.

Duke has won 12 of the past 13 meetings, a string only interrupted by the most-recent previous meeting when Wake Forest won in double-overtime last February at home.

