Duke slams Yale 91-58 behind Barrett's 30 points

RJ Barrett scored 18 of his 30 points in the second half as third-ranked Duke won its fourth game in a row by running past visiting Yale 91-58 on Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.

Zion Williamson added 20 points, including eight in a three-minute stretch of the second half, and Cam Reddish had 10 for the Blue Devils (9-1), who’ll have more than a week off before their next game. Duke’s Jack White grabbed 12 rebounds.

Yale’s Miye Oni scored 12 points, but he fouled out with 6:45 remaining. Alex Copeland also posted 12 points and Blake Reynolds chipped in with 10 points for the Bulldogs, who shot 35.4 percent from the field.

Yale (4-3), which had its three-game winning streak end, committed 16 of its 23 turnovers in the first half. The Bulldogs finished with a season-low point total.

Duke scored 17 points in the first five minutes of the second half.

Barrett, a freshman forward, reached the 30-point mark for the first time since pouring in 33 in his collegiate debut against Kentucky. His 3-pointer with about 3 ½ minutes to play allowed him to hit for 30.

During Duke’s winning streak, all the victories have come by at least 30 points.

The first half ended on White’s putback dunk as the Blue Devils carried a 41-32 lead to the break.

Reserve Alex O’Connell’s 3-pointer sent Duke to a 24-22 lead with about eight minutes left in the first half. O’Connell’s dunk off a turnover pushed the edge to 30-23, resulting in a Yale timeout.

Barrett scored the next five points.

Those baskets were part of a 16-3 spurt for Duke, with Yale committing five turnovers between made field goals.

Duke was hampered by 7-for-15 shooting on first-half free throws.

A week earlier, Yale topped Atlantic Coast Conference member Miami but a repeat of such a conquest didn’t pan out.

The Blue Devils have won all six meetings between the teams. Duke defeated Yale twice in the 2015-16 season, winning in the regular season and then in the NCAA Tournament’s second round.

