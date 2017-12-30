EditorsNote: Resending to ensure delivery to all clients

Bagley III, Duval lift No. 4 Duke over No. 24 FSU

DURHAM, N.C. -- The young Duke team hadn’t ever felt anything quite like this.

The fourth-ranked Blue Devils were involved in a riveting game with No. 24 Florida State in their first Atlantic Coast Conference home outing.

Trevon Duval scored on a pair of late-game drives to the basket as Duke survived for a 100-93 victory Saturday afternoon at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

“The crowd helped us,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said, then referring to his freshmen. “That’s their first ACC game in Cameron. To feel it, wow.”

Freshman forward Marvin Bagley III’s 32 points and 21 rebounds led Duke (13-1), which was in danger of dropping to 0-2 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

“It felt pretty good to get our first win in the ACC and not be at the bottom of the league,” Duval said.

The then-No. 1 ranked Blue Devils were upset by Boston College on the road in their ACC opener.

Grayson Allen’s 22 points, Duval’s 16, Wendell Carter Jr.’s 14 points and 16 rebounds and Gary Trent Jr.’s 13 points contributed to the high-scoring game.

Duke, which uses a four-freshman starting lineup, closed the game on an 11-2 run.

Florida State’s Phil Cofer posted 28 points, scoring 22 first-half points on 9-of-10 shooting from the field.

Braian Angola poured in 23 points, while M.J. Walker and Mfiondu Kabengele both added 10 points for the Seminoles (11-2, 0-1).

Angola’s 3-pointer gave Florida State a 91-89 lead with four minutes left.

“We needed to keep scoring,” Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton. “If you’re (not getting stops), you have to score.”

Duval’s basket tied the game at 93 before Carter’s go-ahead dunk. Duval then pushed the lead to 97-93 with another drive to the lane.

Duval played with four fouls for a large chunk of the second half.

“(Krzyzewski) said to me, ‘Play like you have no fouls,'” Duval said. “When I did that, the game opened up for me. ... I was really upset that I was in foul trouble throughout the game, but when I got (back) in there it was time to go.”

The Hall of Fame coach liked how his freshman point guard dealt with the circumstances.

“It was a disjointed experience for him,” Krzyzewski said. “What he did at the end was remarkable. That was a great learning experience.”

Duke held a 53-35 rebounding edge.

“Our kids were connected,” Hamilton said. “We just didn’t have an answer for keeping Bagley and Carter off the glass.”

Duke stormed into the second-half lead with a 14-0 run that was capped by Allen’s two free throws courtesy of a technical foul assessed to the Florida State bench. Bagley, Allen and Trent all hit 3-pointers during the burst as the Blue Devils were up 61-55.

“We made that run and Cameron was crazy,” Krzyzewski said. “But we’ve got 12 more minutes to play.”

The Seminoles bounced back to go ahead with more than nine minutes left, using a 10-2 run.

By the 6:31 mark, Duke was in the lead at 82-81, but Bagley, Carter and Duval all had four fouls.

It was tight throughout. Florida State scored seven of the last eight points of the first half for a 49-45 advantage at the break. The Seminoles shot 50 percent from the field in the opening 20 minutes and had only five turnovers.

Duke made 12 of its first 15 shots from inside the arc, but led only 31-28 because of 1-for-8 shooting on 3s. The Blue Devils were 2-for-12 from 3-point range and 7-for-14 on free throws in the half.

Duval played only nine first-half minutes because of foul trouble.

NOTES: Duke has won 11 consecutive ACC home openers. ... Florida State opened ACC play against a nationally ranked Duke team for the fourth time. ... Florida State made 19 baskets from 3-point range in its previous game against Southern Mississippi. The Seminoles were 15-for-32 from long range Saturday. ... Florida State was 11-1 for the second season in a row. ... Both Duke and Florida State defeated Florida in non-league play. ... F Javin DeLaurier, Duke’s top reserve, returned after missing the previous game with a hamstring ailment. ... Duke played only once in the previous 20 days, routing visiting Evansville on Dec. 20. ... Florida State is home Wednesday night against North Carolina. ... Duke is off until next Saturday at North Carolina.