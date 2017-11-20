Preview: Furman at Duke

(Updated: Wrong day (Sunday twice) in lede)

Duke will come into Monday’s home matchup with Furman with an edge, if Friday’s comments are any indication. The Blue Devils struggled somewhat to defeat Southern on Friday and aim for a more complete effort in Monday’s affair.

“There was something missing tonight,” coach Mike Krzyzewski said after Friday’s 78-61 triumph versus Southern. The Blue Devils missed 16 of their 20 3-pointers and committed a season-high 15 turnovers, while the bench contributed virtually nothing, combining to shoot 2-of-8 with six turnovers. “We just didn’t come ready to play,” freshman Wendell Carter Jr. said. “I can’t really speak for everybody, I don’t know if everybody was energized or not or if people were hurt or not. Just as a team, we didn’t play as a unit.” Furman won its first two contests before falling by 17 at Butler, and things likely won’t get easier Monday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ACC Network Extra

ABOUT FURMAN (2-1): The Paladins are led by Devin Sibley, who is averaring 19 points and 4.7 rebounds and has terrific shooting percentages across the board. The senior guard is shooting 55.3 percent from the field and a blistering 9-of-16 from the arc, although he was limited to 11 points against Butler. Daniel Fowler had a team-high 19 points in that one, making all three of his 3-pointers, while Matt Rafferty set a season high with 11 points in defeat.

ABOUT DUKE (4-0): The Blue Devils have had a rotation of talented players taking their turns being the offensive star through the first four games of the season. Freshman sensation Marvin Bagley III posted 25 points and 10 rebounds and then 24 and 10 in the first two games, respectively, and then when he got hurt against No. 2 Michigan State last week, senior star Grayson Allen stepped up with a career-high 37 points in a win over the Spartans. Carter sparkled against Southern with 20 points and 11 rebounds, while Bagley notched his third double-double of the young campaign.

TIP-INS

1. This game is part of the Phil Knight Invitational. Duke’s next game in the event is Thanksgiving Day in Portland against Portland State.

2. Duke has won 135 straight nonconference home games.

3. Duke G Trevon Duval has 34 assists and six turnovers on the season.

PREDICTION: Duke 97, Furman 66