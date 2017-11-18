No. 1 Duke gets past Southern

DURHAM, N.C. -- Wendell Carter Jr. scored 20 points and top-ranked Duke had enough weapons to repel stubborn Southern in a 78-61 victory Friday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Marvin Bagley III’s 19 points and 11 rebounds -- before fouling out with 2:46 left -- also boosted the Blue Devils (4-0), who three nights earlier knocked off second-ranked Michigan State in Chicago.

Grayson Allen and Trevon Duval each added 10 points.

Duke began to take control by scoring 15 of the final 20 points of the first half for a 42-32 edge.

Jamar Sandifer scored 14 points and reserve Torrey Mayo had 11 for Southern (0-4), which trailed 65-53 with less than nine minutes left.

Only Bagley and Carter, a pair of freshman forwards, scored for the Blue Devils as they built a 19-13 lead across the game’s first 10 minutes.

The Jaguars were even at 27-27 with less than 51/2 minutes to play in the first half before Duke rattled off the next 10 points.

Shortly after, Bagley picked up his third foul and exited with 12 points.

Southern stayed within striking range despite team scoring leader Jared Sam going without a first-half point.

It was a ragged first half for Duke. Duval, a freshman point guard who had a total of four turnovers in the first three games, was charged with two in the opening 12 minutes.

This was the first Southern opponent to finish with less than 80 points.

NOTES: Duke’s homecourt winning streak against nonconference opponents increased to 135 games. ... Duke hadn’t started four freshmen in a game since the 1982-83 season, but the Blue Devils have had a four-freshman, one-senior starting five in all four games this season. ... Duke associate head coach Jeff Capel was back with the team after missing Tuesday’s game following the death of his father. A pregame moment of silence was observed. ... This was the second meeting between the teams, with Duke winning its 2006 NCAA Tournament opener against the Jaguars at the Greensboro Coliseum. ... Duke is back in action Monday night at home against Furman in an on-campus game that’s part of the PK80 event. ... Southern remains in Durham for its fifth consecutive road game with Sunday’s game at North Carolina Central.