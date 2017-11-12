EditorsNote: Resending per client request

Coach K wins 1,000th game at Duke

DURHAM, N.C. -- Another milestone for Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski came with another impressive performance from his team.

Freshman forward Marvin Bagley produced his second big outing in as many nights with 24 points as Krzyzewski posted his 1,000th victory at the school with the top-ranked Blue Devils defeating Utah Valley 99-69 on Saturday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

“When you can share great moments, it’s the best,” Krzyzewski told the crowd afterward. “I’ve had a thousand moments to share with all of you.”

Krzyzewski is 1,000-271 in 38 seasons with Duke. Of those, 506 triumphs have come on the Blue Devils’ storied home court.

“I think there’s more to come, I‘m just not sure how many,” the 70-year-old Krzyzewski said.

There was a postgame on-court ceremony. Former Duke standouts Shane Battier and Mike Dunleavy were seated near the Duke bench.

“If you keep this up, you might make a name for yourself someday,” Battier told his former coach.

Senior guard Grayson Allen was also on the team three years ago when Krzyzewski hit the 1,000-win mark overall.

“It’s pretty awesome to be part of two pretty special moments with Coach,” Allen said. “This being in Cameron felt a lot more love for Coach.”

Because Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim has had 101 victories vacated by the NCAA, Krzyzewski becomes the first coach to have 1,000 victories at one school.

Krzyzewski, the NCAA’s all-time winningest men’s coach, has an overall record of 1,073-330 in 43 seasons.

Allen’s 18 points, Gary Trent Jr.’s 17 points and Trevon Duval’s 15 points and 12 assists also boosted Duke (2-0), which overwhelmed Elon here a night earlier. Wendell Carter Jr. had 12 points, all in the first half.

Bagley added 10 rebounds, giving him double-doubles in his first two games. He shot 11-for-17 from the field.

Duke freshmen accounted for 43 first-half points as the Blue Devils led 48-33.

By the time Allen, a senior guard, finally scored on a fast-break dunk, it gave the Blue Devils a 42-31 edge. He drained a 3-pointer on the next possession.

After missing his first two shots and then inadvertently providing Utah Valley with a tip-in, Bagley went on a tear and had 14 points and eight rebounds by the break.

Duke had 18 points off 10 first-half turnovers by the Wolverines. In the second half, the Blue Devils shot 61.8 percent (21-for-34) from the field.

“I don’t know how much there is to say,” Utah Valley coach Mark Pope said. “This is a really good Duke team. ... We kind of hung in there for the first 15 minutes.”

Akolda Manyang racked up 17 points and 12 rebounds, Kenneth Ogbe had 13 points, Brandon Randolph added 12 points and Conner Toolson had 11 points for Utah Valley (0-2), which began the season with a 73-63 loss Friday night at Kentucky.

“We were trying to figure out some zone offense on the fly here,” Pope said. “Go figure that we would see this much zone from Kentucky and Duke.”

NOTES: Duke has opened the season with home games on back-to-back days for four consecutive years, going a combined 8-0 in those games. ... Duke reserve C Marques Bolden, who missed Friday’s opener with illness, checked in less than six minutes into Saturday’s game. ... Utah Valley had only faced one other ACC team in its 14-year Division I history, losing in 2015 at Louisville. ... Utah Valley assistant coach Chris Burgess is a former Duke player. ... Duke takes on No. 2 Michigan State on Tuesday night in Chicago. ... Utah Valley completes a stretch of three road games Tuesday night at Idaho State.