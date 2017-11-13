Washington powers past Eastern Washington

Washington junior forward Noah Dickerson had career highs with 28 points and 22 rebounds and Matisse Thybulle added 15 points in the Huskies’ 79-69 victory over Eastern Washington at Alaska Airlines Arena on Sunday.

Dickerson, 6-foot-8, made 9-of-16 field-goal attempts and 10-of-14 free-throw attempts, and he scored 12 straight Washington points late in the first half for a lead the Huskies (2-0) never lost.

Bogdan Bliznyuk had 20 points and eight rebounds and Luca Vulikic had 10 points and five rebounds for the Eagles (1-1), held to 40 percent shooting from the field. Bliznyuk, on pace to become the Eagles’ career leading scorer, had two of their eight 3-pointers.

Dickerson had a double-double at halftime, with 20 points and 11 rebounds, as the Huskies used a 15-6 run in the final four minutes to build a 40-34 lead. His previous career highs were 27 points and 17 rebounds.

Thybulle’s 3-pointer with seven minutes remaining pushed the Huskies’ lead to 11 points with 7 1/2 minutes remaining as they maintained control.

David Crisp had 11 points, and his 3-pointer with 5:31 remaining kept the lead at 11. His third three gave the Huskies a 71-58 edge with 2:47 left.

Freshman guard Jaylen Nowell, who had 32 points in the Huskies’ 86-82 victory over Belmont on Friday, had 10 points.

The Huskies shot 41.4 percent had a 40-29 rebounding edge.

Eastern Washington played the first game of a 10-game road trip under first-year coach Shantay Legans. The Eagles do not play another home game until Dec. 17 against Cal-Northridge.