No. 5 Wichita State starts slow, then romps vs. East Carolina

Rauno Nurger scored 14 points and No. 5 Wichita State routed East Carolina 95-60 Thursday night at Minges Coliseum.

Shaquille Morris and Markis McDuffie added 12 points apiece for the Shockers, who improved to 14-2 overall and 4-0 in their first season in the American Athletic Conference. The Shockers won their sixth straight game and extended the nation’s longest road winning streak at 10.

Landry Shamet also had 11 points and a career-high 11 assists for Wichita State, which shot 59 percent from the field (38-of-64).

B.J. Tyson led East Carolina (7-9, 1-4) with 16 points while Kentrell Barkley added 14 and Dimitri Spasojevic had 10.

The Pirates have dropped four of their last five.

The Wichita State lead soared to 54-27 early in the second half when Darral Willis Jr. dropped in a short turnaround jumper.

East Carolina had to call timeout when it fell behind 61-29 with 15:30 left in regulation. McDuffie was the lone Wichita State player in double figures with 10 points at that juncture as the Shockers led by a whopping 32 points.

The Pirates were essentially defeated in every way possible the rest of the game.

East Carolina surprisingly pulled out to an early 14-9 lead. From there, it was all Wichita State, which responded with a 15-0 run to pull back ahead 24-14. McDuffie and Nurger each contributed conventional three-point plays during the spurt.

The Shockers continued with a full-court press that led to some easy baskets. Zach Brown stole the ball and dribbled in from midcourt for a dunk and a commanding 39-23 lead with 2:13 remaining in the first half.

Ten different Wichita State players scored in the first half as it rolled to a 45-23 lead heading into the locker room. Amazingly, the Shockers built this huge advantage despite shooting just 4-of-15 from 3-point territory.

Wichita State’s defense was stellar and East Carolina managed to shoot only 9-of-28 in the first half.

--Field Level Media