Alabama rallies to knock off No. 23 Florida

Collin Sexton had 17 points and Donta Hall added 14 points and 11 rebounds as Alabama rebounded from a halftime deficit to defeat the No. 23 Florida 68-50 on Saturday in Southeastern Conference play at Exactech Arena in Gainesville, Fla.

KeVaughn Allen had 16 points and Keith Stone added 12 for Florida (15-8, 6-4 SEC), who have lost three of four since scoring a 66-64 win at No. 18 Kentucky on Jan. 21.

The Crimson Tide (15-8, 6-4) outscored the Gators 41-17 in the second half to overcome a six-point halftime deficit.

Alabama used an 8-0 run to start the second half, with Braxton Key scoring four straight to get the Crimson Tide going. Alabama used an 11-0 run midway through the half to seize control, with five different players hitting shots.

Alabama trailed 33-27 at halftime after Stone scored 12 in the first half for the Gators.

The Crimson Tide, who entered the game after losing two of three -- the one win being an 80-73 win over Oklahoma on Jan. 27 -- made up for 19 turnovers by dominating the rebounding matchup. Alabama won the battle of the boards, 43-25, with Hall, Sexton (eight) and Dazon Ingram (seven) combining for 26 rebounds.

Florida struggled offensively for much of the second half and finished the game shooting 33.3 percent from the field, 20.8 percent from 3-poinnt range and 63.6 percent from the free-throw line. The Gators had 12 steals to go along with 12 turnovers, but their bench had just one point scored from their bench.

Alabama, which shot 55.8 percent from the field, had a big showing from its bench as Key had 13 points and five rebounds and Avery Johnson Jr. added 10 points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals.

But the stars of the game were Hall, who made all seven of his shot attempts while scoring in double figures for just the second time in six games, and Sexton, who’s been steady all season for the Tide, averaging 19 points.

