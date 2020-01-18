Payne's double-double pushes Florida over No. 4 Auburn

Freshman Omar Payne had his first career double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds to lead Florida to a 69-47 home victory over No. 4 Auburn on Saturday in Gainesville, Fla.

Jan 18, 2020; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators forward Omar Payne (5) tips the ball in against the Auburn Tigers during the first half at Exactech Arena.

Kerry Blackshear Jr. added 11 points and 16 rebounds and Noah Locke had 11 points for the Gators (12-5, 4-1 SEC), who shot 50 percent from the field and outrebounded Auburn 44-29.

Danjel Purifoy scored 10 points to lead the Tigers (15-2, 3-2), who dropped their second straight game. They lost 83-64 defeat at Alabama on Wednesday night.

Auburn’s leading scorer Samir Doughty was held to eight points on 3-of-12 shooting. The Tigers shot 25.5 percent (14 of 55) overall and 17.4 percent (4 of 23) from 3-point range.

The Gators used a 10-2 run to go ahead 38-27 with 16:18 left.

After Doughty’s consecutive 3-pointers pulled Auburn within 49-43 with 8:40 to go, the Gators went on a 20-1 surge that finished with two 3-pointers from Keyontae Johnson and one from Blackshear to pull away.

Payne and Locke each scored eight points to help the Gators take a 28-23 halftime lead.

Auburn shot a frigid 20.7 percent (6 of 29) overall and hit just one of 10 from 3-point range in the opening half. The Tigers stayed close thanks to committing just five turnovers, sinking 10 of 10 from the free-throw line and scoring 12 points off 12 Florida turnovers.

Two dunks by Payne and Locke’s 3-pointer and layup gave Florida a 9-0 lead 4:23 into the game.

The Tigers used a 13-4 run — fueled by six foul shots — to tie it at 13 with 8:20 to go before intermission.

Tre Mann hit two free throws, Blackshear sank a jumper and Mann made a 3-pointer during a 7-0 spurt that put ahead Florida 22-15 with 6:08 left in the half.

