Hot-shooting No. 20 Florida routs Baylor

Guard Chris Chiozza scored a game-high 20 points and guard Jalen Hudson added 17 as Florida broke out of a shooting slump in a big way Saturday afternoon to blitz Baylor 81-60 in a Southeastern Conference-Big 12 Challenge matchup in Gainesville.

After shooting 37.7 percent overall and going just 12-of-51 from 3-point range in splitting their last two games, the Gators (15-6, 6-2 SEC) were 14-of-25 from behind the arc and 27-of-52 (51.9 percent) overall against the Bears (12-9, 2-6 Big 12), who struggled with 40.0 percent shooting and trailed the entire afternoon, usually by double digits.

Chiozza had 15 of his points in the first half, including 13 in a row at one point, while Hudson scored 14 in the second half.

Forward Terry Maston scored 14 and guard-forward Mark Vital had 11 for the Bears, who lost their third in a row.

The Gators had an answer just about every time the Bears seemed on the verge of getting something going. When the Bears trimmed a 58-42 deficit down to 58-48 with just under 11 minutes left, Hudson responded with eight consecutive points, six on back-to-back 3-pointers, to put Florida up by 18.

Florida’s biggest lead was 24 points, 75-51, with just over four minutes left.

The Gators came out firing, hitting eight of their first nine 3-point attempts in building a 37-22 lead with just under five minutes left in the first half. The Bears were within 40-31 in the final minute, but guard KeVaughn Allen’s 3-pointer at the buzzer got Florida back up by double digits 43-31 at the break.

The Gators shot 58.3 percent (14-of-24) overall and 75 percent (9-of-12) on 3s in the first half while the Bears were 12-of-30 (40.0 percent) overall and 22.2 percent (2-of-9) from behind the arc.

