Florida tops LSU to snap three-game skid

Jalen Hudson scored 18 points as Florida ended a three-game losing streak by beating LSU 73-64 in a Southeastern Conference game Wednesday night in Gainesville, Fla.

Keith Stone added 15 points and Egor Koulechov scored 12 for the Gators (16-8, 7-4 SEC). Florida rebounded from a 68-50 home loss to Alabama on Saturday.

Brandon Sampson came off the bench to score 17 points and finish as the only double-figure scorer for the Tigers (13-10, 4-7). LSU’s Tremont Waters and Daryl Edwards scored nine points each and Aaron Epps and Duop Reath had eight each.

Florida made 51.9 percent of its field-goal attempts (27 of 52) while LSU hit 44.4 percent from the floor (24 of 54).

LSU led by two points at halftime, but Koulechov scored 10 points as Florida began the second half with a 17-3 run that produced a 48-36 lead.

Edwards made two 3-pointers, Sampson made one and Waters converted a three-point play during a run that gave the Tigers a 59-58 lead.

The lead changed hands three times before KeVaughn Allen made two free throws and Hudson sank a 3-pointer as the Gators took a 68-61 lead with 4:05 left.

Waters made a 3-pointer, but Allen answered with a jumper and Hudson converted a three-point play that gave Florida a 73-64 lead with 1:15 remaining. Waters’ basket provided LSU’s only points during the final 5 1/2 minutes.

Florida scored the first four points of the game before Sampson made two 3-pointers and Epps hit one as LSU took a 20-11 lead.

The Gators cut the deficit to two points on five different occasions, the last one coming at 33-31 heading into halftime.

