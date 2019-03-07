Waters' heroics lift No. 10 LSU over Florida in OT

EditorsNote: Edit 1: Fixes throughout

Mar 6, 2019; Gainesville, FL, USA; Florida Gators center Kevarrius Hayes (13) defends LSU Tigers guard Tremont Waters (3) during the first half at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Tremont Waters hit a reverse layup with a half-second left in regulation and then nailed a critical 3-pointer from the left wing in overtime to lift No. 10 LSU to a 79-78 victory over Florida on Wednesday night in Gainesville, Fla.

LSU (25-5, 15-2 SEC) remained undefeated on the road in conference games for the first time in school history at 9-0 and can clinch its first SEC regular-season title since 2009 with a victory over Vanderbilt at home on Saturday in Baton Rouge.

Waters led LSU off the bench with 19 points and six assists, and reserve forward Emmitt Williams dominated on the boards with 13 points and 14 rebounds.

Although LSU shot just 43.1 percent from the floor, it outrebounded Florida 46-36, including a 20-11 edge on the offensive boards, which led to a 20-8 advantage in second-chance points.

LSU led 70-67 with under two minutes left in regulation, but Florida guard Jalen Hudson, who entered averaging 7.8 points a game, scored on a driving layup and hit a 3-pointer from the left wing with 6.2 seconds left to put Florida up 72-70.

Waters then sent the game into overtime for LSU by dribbling the length of the court and hitting a reverse layup with a half-second left, making it 72-72.

The Tigers scored the first five points of overtime — a jumper by freshman guard Javonte Smart and a deep 3-pointer by Waters — as LSU took a 77-72 lead.

Kevarrius Hayes cut the LSU lead to 79-78 with two free throws, but neither team scored in the final 2:22 of overtime.

Florida (17-13, 9-8) trailed by a point and had the ball at halfcourt with 7.8 seconds left in overtime, but Hudson slipped near the top of the key, threw a desperation pass to the side, and the Gators could not get off a shot before the final buzzer.

Hudson led all scorers with 33 points on 11-of-20 shooting.

Florida made six of its first nine shots of the second half, including 4-for-7 from long range, to retake the lead 47-43. Keyontae Johnson had seven points in the Gators’ 16-9 surge.

Hudson nailed a 3-pointer from the left wing despite a foul by Skylar Mays and made the free throw for a four-point play and a 55-49 Florida lead with 10:33 left. By then, the Gators had made nine of their first 13 shots of the half.

Florida took its biggest lead of the game, 62-54, on five straight points by Hudson. But LSU tied it at 62 with eight consecutive points over the next 57 seconds, with Mays and Smart each hitting a 3-pointer.

—Field Level Media