Oklahoma slides past Florida

EditorsNote: updates next opponents for both teams

Christian James scored 18 points to lift Oklahoma to a 65-60 win over Florida in the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas and keep the Sooners undefeated.

Florida had a chance to go for a tie in the final minute when Dontay Bassett stepped in front of an inside feed to Jamuni McNeace to keep the Gators alive with the steal with 32 seconds left.

But the Sooners locked down defensively, not allowing a good look at the basket from the outside, then turning away Kevaughn Allen’s layup attempt with less than 10 seconds left.

The ball bounced out of bounds, and then Aaron Calixte hit a pair of free throws to seal the win.

Florida was just 3 of 11 from the free-throw line, missing several critical free throws down the stretch. The Gators made just one of their five second-half free throws.

The Sooners were 11 of 15 from the line.

Oklahoma (4-0) will play Wisconsin on Thursday in a semifinal after the Badgers posted a 62-46 win over Stanford. Florida will play Stanford in a consolation game.

Rashard Odomes gave the Sooners a boost off the bench, scoring eight of his 11 points in the first half. McNeace also added 11 points and four blocks.

James, Odomes and McNeace combined to shoot 53.3 percent from the floor (16 for 30), while the rest of the team was just 26.5 percent.

Oklahoma outrebounded Florida 48-34.

Bassett led the Gators (2-2) with 14 points off the bench, going 6 of 8 from the field. Allen and Keith Stone scored 10 each.

Florida hit 11 3-pointers but shot a worse percentage inside the arc (38.7 percent) than outside (39.3).

The Sooners took the lead for good with just more than 15 minutes remaining, but things never quite felt comfortable for Oklahoma.

Twice, the Sooners extended the lead to nine but both times, Florida quickly closed the gap back.

The Sooners led by nine with 3:38 left after Brady Manek’s dunk but that was the last field goal for Oklahoma, and the Gators hit a pair of 3-pointers to make it a one-possession game.

—Field Level Media