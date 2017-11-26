Preview: Duke vs. Florida

Duke freshman star Marvin Bagley III looks to add to his already impressive highlight reel Sunday as the top-ranked Blue Devils face No. 7 Florida in the championship game of the PK80 Invitational’s Motion Bracket in Portland. Bagley had a career-high 34 points and added 15 rebounds in Friday’s 85-78 overtime win over Texas while Florida advanced with a thrilling 111-105 double overtime win over No. 17 Gonzaga.

Teammates are running out of superlatives to describe the 6-foot-11 Bagley, whose five double-doubles through seven games is a Duke freshman record. “It’s simply incredible,” guard Grayson Allen told reporters. “Everything is just super efficient, super simple but at the same time unstoppable because of who he is, his athleticism. We need to keep going through him and making the defense figure out a way to stop him.” Bagley’s next challenge comes against high-scoring Florida, which is averaging 102.6 points and features one of deepest rosters in the country with eight players averaging at least 13 minutes per game. Guard Jalen Hudson, averaging a team-high 21.2 points, made eight 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 35 points in the win over Gonzaga.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT DUKE (7-0): Freshman guard Gary Trent Jr. had 17 points in the win over Texas as the Blue Devils rallied from a 16-point deficit without Allen, who scored 12 points before fouling out. Trent is 24-for-67 from the field after Friday’s victory, but point guard Trevon Duval has 11 turnovers in his past two games and faces a tough matchup against Florida’s Chris Chiozza. Duke was 3-for-18 from 3-point range and will need to improve from beyond the arc against the Gators, who are averaging 12.2 made 3-pointers on 46.9 percent shooting.

ABOUT FLORIDA (5-0): Chiozza had a career-high 26 points and 10 assists in the win over Gonzaga but the Gators struggled to contain Zags big man Johnathan Williams, who finished with a career-high 39 points and 12 rebounds. Forward Egor Koulechov averages 18.2 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Gators, who have scored at least 100 points in four of their first five games under third-year coach Mike White. Junior guard KeVaughn Allen, a preseason All-SEC first-team selection, averages 12.8 points and had 23 in the win over Gonzaga.

TIP-INS

1. Duke leads the all-time series 13-4, including an 84-74 win at last season’s Jimmy V Classic in New York.

2. Florida boasts three of the SEC’s top assist-to-turnover ratio leaders in Allen, Koulechov and Chiozza.

3. Duke is 154-15 under coach Mike Krzyzewski in the month of November.

PREDICTION: Florida 89, Duke 86