Florida State upsets No. 5 Florida

Terance Mann scored a game-high 25 points and Florida State dominated the boards as the Seminoles upset No. 5 Florida 83-66 on Monday night in Gainesville, Fla.

Mann, a junior guard, made 11 of 17 shots from the field as Florida State (7-0) led for most of the game. He also helped with eight rebounds.

Phil Cofer added a double-double of 10 points and 12 rebounds as the Seminoles pulled away in the second half.

Florida (5-2) simply could not stop Florida State on the boards, especially on the offensive end. The Seminoles finished with a 23-11 edge in offensive boards and 24 second-chance points.

Overall, Florida State held a 51-34 advantage in rebounds and controlled the glass throughout the game.

CJ Walker, a sophomore guard, also helped Florida State with 17 points.

Both teams struggled shooting from the floor but the Seminoles made 20 of 24 from the free-throw line (83 percent), which helped their cause.

Florida came into this game leading the nation with an average of 99.5 points per contest. But the Gators never found their way offensively, especially on 3-point shots.

Florida made only 6 of 25 3-pointers, a big reason the Gators struggled to rally.

Junior guard Jalen Hudson paced Florida with 16 points.

The Seminoles jumped out to an early 10-1 lead before the Gators responded and made the game close. Florida took a 35-34 lead late in the half before senior forward Cofer helped Florida State bounce back.

Cofer made a jumper and finished an 8-0 run on a dunk with 17 seconds left that gave the Seminoles a 42-35 halftime lead.

Florida State used another eight-point run with help from Walker (six) and Mann (two) for a 56-44 lead early in the second half and were never in trouble again.

NOTES: The No. 5 rating that Florida received in the Associated Press poll on Monday is the first time the Gators have been in the nation’s top five since the end of the 2013-14 season. ...The Gators had scored over 100 points in four of their first six games before struggling on offense in this one. ...This was the 69th meeting between the two schools, and Florida State now has won four in a row.