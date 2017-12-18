Preview: Charleston Southern at Florida State

For the first time this season, Florida State has to prove that it can rebound from a loss. The 19th-ranked Seminoles suffered a tough defeat their last time out and only have 48 hours to bounce back as they host Charleston Southern on Monday.

In its last contest, Florida State led by a point with under 10 seconds left before Oklahoma State scored the decisive basket, leaving Seminoles coach Leonard Hamilton bummed but not broken. “We’re in a conference where you can’t get caught up in streaks, because nobody in the ACC is going to go undefeated,” Hamilton said. “It doesn’t happen. Tonight we played against a team that played a little better than us.” Phil Cofer and Terance Mann combined for 42 points, 18 rebounds and five steals against the Cowboys, but the team was doomed by 22 turnovers. Hamilton hopes to see a sharper effort against a Buccaneers team that has lost three consecutive games.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT CHARLESTON SOUTHERN (4-5): The Buccaneers have lost their last two games by eight total points and allowed the final 10 points of the game in Friday’s 70-65 setback against Eastern Kentucky. Christian Keeling (26 points) was the only player on the team to score more than 10 points in that one, and the sophomore guard is averaging 23 points over his last three contests. Keeling (17.8 points) and Travis McConico (13.1) are the only players averaging above 7.5 points for Charleston Southern, which shoots only 30.1 percent from behind the arc.

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (9-1): The Seminoles have four double-digit scorers, including Mann (16.0) and Cofer (13.3), both of whom are having terrific seasons in different ways. Mann shoots a blistering 63.9 percent from the field - an awesome percentage for a guard - and has shot at least 50 percent in every game this season. Cofer has increased his scoring average from 2.9 to 13.3 this season and is shooting 53.7 percent from the floor, including 11-of-22 from the arc.

TIP-INS

1. Mann leads the team in rebounding (6.4), including an impressive 2.7 offensive boards per game.

2. Cofer had two steals all season before notching three against Oklahoma State.

3. Only 12 teams in the nation average more blocks than Florida State (6.2).

PREDICTION: Florida State 77, Charleston Southern 66