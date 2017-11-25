Florida State steamrolls The Citadel

Six players scored in double figures and the Florida State men’s basketball cruised to an easy win Friday night, beating The Citadel 113-78 at the Donald L. Tucker Center.

The Seminoles rolled to their 24th straight home win -- a streak that dates back to the end of the 2015-16 season. Florida State (5-0) jumped out to a 30-13 lead just 10 minutes into the game and never looked back, leading by as many as 41 points with six minutes to play in the second half.

Florida State was led by guards Terance Mann and Brian Angola with 21 points and six rebounds each. Mann also paced the team with eight assists, and all of Angola’s points came on 7 of 11 shooting from 3-point range.

Seminoles forward Mfiondu Kabengele notched a double-double off the bench with 16 points and 11 boards, while fellow forward Phil Cofer chipped in 15 points on 7 of 9 shooting from the field. Florida State guards P.J. Savoy added 14 points in the win, followed by guard Trent Forrest with 10 points.

The Citadeal only had two players in double figures: guards Matt Frierson with 18 points and Tariq Simmons with 17 points. No Bulldogs player pulled down more than five boards as the Seminoles out-rebounded The Citadel 53-39.

The loss snapped a two-game win streak for the Bulldogs.

Florida State and The Citadel played for the 11th time Friday in a series that dates back to 1958, with the Seminoles now owning a 7-4 edge after the victory. Friday marked the Seminoles’ sixth straight win against the Bulldogs.

The Seminoles now play four of their next five games on the road, starting Tuesday when they travel to New Jersey to play at Rutgers in the first round ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

The Citadel will try to rebound in its next game Friday at home against Marist.