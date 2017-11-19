Preview: Florida State vs. Colorado State

Florida State closes out its trip to Montego Bay for the Jamaica Classic with a meeting with Colorado State on Sunday. The Seminoles rolled past Fordham 67-43 on Friday in their opening game of the tournament, while the Rams couldn’t overcome a 14-point first half in an 80-53 loss to Tulane.

Defense was the name of the game for the Seminoles in their win over Fordham as their shots were just not falling. But they didn’t have to as a stifling defense dominated across the board, holding the Rams to 23.1 percent shooting, tied for the fifth-best field-goal shooting defense mark in school history -- including just 1-for-22 from 3-point range, while blocking nine shots and forcing 23 turnovers. “I was very pleased with our defensive intensity,” coach Leonard Hamilton told reporters after the win. “I wasn’t as pleased with our offensive execution, but we are a work in progress and I really like the direction we are heading on the offensive end of the court.” Freshman Mfiondu Kabengele (15 points) and junior Terance Mann (14 points) were the only Seminoles in double figures after five turned the trick in their season-opening win over George Washington.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (2-0): The defense came up big on a night that the offense didn’t and Florida State held Fordham to just 18 first-half points, with six field goals in each half, and the Seminoles finished with double-digit steals (12) for the second straight game. The offense, meanwhile, had 18 turnovers and only shot 12-of-25 from the free-throw line. Mann had another solid all-around outing with 14 points, five rebounds and two steals, while Kabengele has already emerged as a viable option as a freshman, adding a team-high nine rebounds to his team-high 15 points -- his second straight game in double figures -- in just 12 minutes.

ABOUT COLORADO STATE (2-1): The 14 points scored before halftime against Tulane was Colorado State’s lowest-scoring first half since 2009-10 as the Rams hit just one of their first 17 and finished with 35.5 percent shooting for the game. Senior guard Che Bob came off the bench and was the only Ram in double figures with 15 points -- all in the second half -- and he topped the team with nine rebounds and three blocks in 23 minutes. Forwards Nico Carvacho and Deion James had eight points each, with Carvacho also chipping in with seven rebounds to give him 42 boards (19 offensive) in the first three games, tops in the Mountain West Conference.

TIP-INS

1. The Rams and Seminoles have played just once before, with Florida State winning 84-54 in 1975.

2. Seven Seminoles, led by guard Trent Forrest (three), earned at least one of the team’s 12 steals against Fordham.

3. Florida State is 2-0 for the third straight season.

PREDICTION: Florida State 87, Colorado State 54