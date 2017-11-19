Walker paces Florida State past Colorado State

Florida State freshman guard M.J. Walker had a season-high 22 points and five 3-pointers in the Seminoles’ 90-73 victory over the Colorado State Rams in the Jamaica Classic at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in Montego Bay, Jamaica on Sunday.

Forward Terance Mann had 20 points and nine rebounds and Mfiondu Kabengele had 12 points and four rebounds off the bench for the Seminoles (3-0).

Guard Prentiss Nixon had 22 points and guard Lorenzo Jenkins and forward Che Bob had 14 apiece for the Rams (2-2).

Nixon made five 3-pointers and Jenkins made four, and Jenkins’ 3-pointer capped a 14-1 run to open the second half to give the Rams a 50-48 lead with 15:41 remaining, their first lead since early in the game.

Florida State responded with a 28-10 run and was not threatened thereafter.

The Seminoles shot 51.6 percent from the field and limited Colorado State to 43.3 percent.

Deion James had 11 points for the Rams, and C.J. Walker had 11 for the Seminoles.

Florida State had limited its first two opponents to a combined 31.1 percent shooting from the field.

Mann had three layups and a free throw and M.J. Walker had two of his four first-half 3-pointers when Florida State broke a tie at 15 with a 15-6 run for a 30-21 lead.

The Seminoles led 47-36 at half before Colorado State closed.

Florida State starting forward P.J. Savoy had seven points but did not return after a collision with Colorado State’s Robbie Berwick nine minutes into the game.