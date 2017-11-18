FSU eases past Fordham at Jamaica Classic

Terance Mann scored 14 points and Florida State made a statement on defense in Friday’s 67-43 win over Fordham in the first round of the inaugural Jamaica Classic at the Montego Bay Convention Centre.

The Seminoles (2-0) took control late in the first half thanks to a defense that held the Rams to 6 of 24 (23.1 percent) from the field in the first half.

Florida State’s defense dominated the second half and did not allow Fordham a field goal for the first 9:50. Will Tavares ended the drought with a layup, but the outcome of the game had long been decided.

For the game, the Rams shot 23.1 percent from the field (12 of 52) while the Seminoles connected on 25 of 52 (48.1 percent) attempts from the field.

Fordham (1-2) was coming off an 81-68 win over LIU Brooklyn when it committed only eight turnovers. Against the ‘Noles, the Rams committed 23 turnovers, including 15 in the first half.

Fordham was 1 of 22 (4.5 percent) from 3-point range.

Fordham didn’t get into double figures until the 7:11 mark on a layup by Tre Evans. The Rams didn’t hit a 3-pointer for the first 14 minutes, yet when Tavares finally connected from beyond the arc, the Rams only trailed 20-14 with 5:51 left in the half.

But then the Seminoles went on a 15-4 run to take a 35-18 lead into halftime.

Mann paced the Seminoles in the first half with eight points. For the game, Mfiondu Kabengele was the Seminoles’ high scorer with 15 points..

Tavares was the only Fordham player in double figures with 18 points.

Joseph Chartouny, who came into the game averaging 14.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists, compiled five points, 11 rebounds and no assists in the loss.