Preview: Kennesaw State at Florida State

Florida State puts its 22-game home winning streak – the fifth-longest in the nation – on the line when it hosts Kennesaw State on Wednesday. The Seminoles haven’t lost at home since February 2016.

The Seminoles have won their first three games by an average of 24.3 points and have been dominant at the defensive end, holding opponents to 35.4 percent shooting - 23.6 percent from 3-point range - and forcing 21.3 turnovers per game. “I think it starts with the ball pressure that we give,” Florida State’s Terance Mann told the Tallahassee Democrat. “Ninety-four feet. We press the whole game and pick dudes up right when they catch it, so I think it starts when our shot goes through the net.” That has been happening frequently, too, as Florida State is shooting 52.2 percent as a team. The Owls’ only win came against NCAA Division III Piedmont, and they are coming off an 82-68 loss at Tennessee Tech on Saturday.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ACC Network Extra

ABOUT KENNESAW STATE (1-3): The Owls rank near the bottom of NCAA Division I in several offensive categories, but their top scorers can hit from outside. Leading scorer James Scott (16 points) has struggled a bit, going 6-for-25 from 3-point range, but Nick Masterson (10) is 8-for-15 after shooting 54.1 percent from beyond the arc last season. Jordan Jones (seven points, 7.8 rebounds) has been the team’s top post player, but he’s just 6-8, meaning Kennesaw State will have a major size disadvantage against the Seminoles.

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (3-0): Nine Seminoles average double digits in minutes, and seven score at least seven points per game. Mann has been unstoppable inside, averaging 17 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 74.2 percent, while Mfiondu Kabengele (12.3 points, five rebounds) and M.J. Walker (11.3 points) – both freshmen – have provided a boost off the bench. The Seminoles count on their defense to produce easy baskets as they are averaging 10 steals per game.

TIP-INS

1. The Seminoles are trying for their eighth 4-0 start in 16 seasons under coach Leonard Hamilton.

2. Florida State has blocked 19 shots through three games, with C Christ Koumadje accounting for 11 of them.

3. The Owls have recorded just one win over an ACC team, defeating Georgia Tech in 2010.

PREDICTION: Florida State 87, Kennesaw State 61