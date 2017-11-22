Cofer nets 21 as Florida St. routs Kennesaw State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- The Florida State men’s basketball team extended one of the nation’s longest home winning streaks to 23 games Wednesday afternoon with a pre-Thanksgiving Day rout of Kennesaw State 98-79 at the Donald L. Tucker Center.

Florida State (4-0) went undefeated last season at home and cruised Wednesday to earn the latest win on its home floor.

The Seminoles raced out to a 12-point halftime lead 54-42 and never relented as forward Phil Cofer led Florida State with 21 points on 9-of-11 shooting and added nine rebounds. Seminoles guard M.J. Walker led a solid effort by the reserves with 11 points off the bench.

Florida State also got double-figure outings from guard Terance Mann, who dropped 13 points, as well as forward Brian Angola with 17 points on 7-of-8 shooting and guard Trent Forrest with eight points and six rebounds.

Kennesaw State dropped to 1-4 after its second straight loss. The Owls have only beaten Piedmont so far this season and lost their four games by an average of 17 points.

The Owls were led Wednesday by guard James Scott with 17 points, followed by guard Tyler Hooker with 16 points.

Kennesaw State guard Nick Masterson and forward Kosta Jankovic each had 13 points in the loss.

Wednesday’s game between the Seminoles and Owls marked the first-ever meeting between the two schools.

Florida State, which won the championship of the Inaugural Jamaica Classic with victories against Fordham and Colorado State in Montego Bay, Jamaica, last weekend, will next host The Citadel on Friday before playing four of its next five away from home.

Kennesaw State will next host Tennessee State on Friday night.