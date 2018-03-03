Angola, Forrest help Florida State beat Boston College

Florida State snapped a two-game losing streak Saturday with an 85-76 win against Atlantic Coast Conference foe Boston College in the regular-season finale for both teams at Tallahassee, Fla.

Seminoles guards Braian Angola and Trent Forrest both had huge games with 21 points each. Forrest also added 10 rebounds and five assists for Florida State (20-10, 9-9 ACC).

Guard Ty Bowman led the Eagles in scoring with 22 points to go along with six rebounds and five assists. Guard Jordan Chatman added 20 points and fellow guard Jerome Robinson posted a double-double with 16 points and 11 boards.

After trailing for most of the game, Florida State tied things up at 72 with just over 5 1/2 minutes left. Forrest rebounded a Boston College miss on the next possession and found Angola streaking down the floor for the easy bucket and a 74-72 lead — the team’s first since the 10-minute mark in the first half.

After giving up the lead, Boston College (17-14, 7-11) didn’t score again until Chatman hit two free throws with 1:35 left as a result of Florida State center Ike Obiagu being whistled for a flagrant foul following a block.

But Florida State held on and pulled out a much-needed win for its NCAA Tournament resume.

Obiagu paced the Seminoles with 12 rebounds and seven blocks — career highs in both categories.

The Eagles held a 36-34 lead at intermission after shooting 41.9 percent from the field and getting 13 early points from Chatman. Florida State also shot 41.9 percent in the first half, but the difference was the two teams’ 3-point shooting: Boston College was 5 of 10 from deep, while the Seminoles were 5 of 17.

Boston College won the first meeting of the season 81-75 on Jan. 15.

Boston College came into Saturday off a win Wednesday against Syracuse that snapped a three-game losing streak. Florida State lost to N.C. State and Clemson back-to-back prior to Saturday’s regular-season finale.

Both teams now gear up for the ACC Tournament, which begins March 6 at the Barclays Center in New Jersey. Florida State came into Saturday as the No. 9 seed, while Boston College was No. 12.

