No. 7 Florida State beats Boston College, clinches ACC title

No. 7 Florida State’s balanced scoring and Boston College’s cold shooting enabled the Seminoles to win 80-62 and clinch the regular season ACC championship on Saturday at Tallahassee, Fla.

Mar 7, 2020; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; The Boston College Eagles visits the Florida State Seminoles during the first half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Glenn Beil-USA TODAY Sports

Florida State freshman reserve Balsa Koprivica made all six of his field-goal attempts to finish with 15 points. It was the first time he scored in five games.

Dominik Olejniczak added 14 points on 7-of-10 shooting and Patrick Williams had 10 points and six rebounds for the Seminoles (26-5, 16-4 ACC).

With Florida State’s win and Louisville’s loss at Virginia, the Seminoles earned an outright conference regular season championship for the first time since 1988-89 when they were in the Metro Conference.

The Seminoles will be the No. 1 seed of the ACC tournament that begins Tuesday at Greensboro, N.C. They will play a quarterfinal game Thursday.

Boston College (13-18, 7-13) will play Notre Dame on Wednesday in a second-round game of the ACC tournament.

Florida State finished with a 16-0 record at home this season.

Boston College was led by former Duke and USC guard Derryck Thornton, who finished with 13 points. Jay Heath had 12 points and six rebounds and Steffon Mitchell finished with 12 points and nine rebounds.

The Eagles shot 33.3 percent from the field, 27.3 percent (9 of 33) from 3-point range. They had 19 turnovers.

Florida State never trailed after starting with an 8-1 lead and then 22-11 after a 7- 0 run with 10:59 left in the first half.

The Seminoles built a 42-24 lead at halftime behind the balanced scoring of Koprivica, Williams and Olejniczak. They combined for 20 points on 9-of-13 shooting in the first half.

Boston College got off to a cold start, shooting 26.7 percent from the field in the first half, including 23.5 percent (4 of 17) from 3-point range. The Eagles were also outrebounded 26-15 by halftime.

Boston College did not get closer than 18 points in the second half.

Florida State outrebounded Boston College 45-36 and outscored the Eagles 46-18 in the paint. RaiQuan Gray led the Seminoles with seven rebounds.

The Seminoles shot 42.5 percent from the field and 19.2 percent (5 of 26) from 3-point range.

