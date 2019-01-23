Florida State runs past Clemson, ends three-game skid

Florida State responded from falling out of the Associated Press Top 25 poll on Monday with a 77-68 win over Clemson on Tuesday in Tallahassee, Fla.

The victory snapped a three-game losing streak for the Seminoles (14-5, 2-4 Atlantic Coast Conference). Florida State was ranked No. 11 last week, but road losses to Pittsburgh and Boston College led to the slip from the Top 25.

The Seminoles were led Tuesday by two reserves, forward Mfiondu Kabengele, who scored 17 points, and guard David Nichols, who added 16. Florida State has now won four of its past five games against the Tigers (11-7, 1-4), who led by six points at the half.

Clemson forward Aamir Simms led all scorers with 18 points. Tigers forward Elijah Thomas posted a double-double with 17 points and 11 boards while also dishing out a team-high five assists.

Guard Marquise Reed added 13 points and six rebounds for the Tigers, who have lost four of their past five games.

Clemson’s largest lead in the first half was nine points, but the Seminoles — thanks to seven 3-pointers early — trimmed the deficit to 41-35 by the break.

Florida State made a run midway through the second half on back-to-back buckets and a block by Kabengele to regain the lead, and the Seminoles never looked back.

The Seminoles wound up with a big edge from 3-point range, shooting 10 of 22 (45.5 percent) to the Tigers’ 5 of 17 (29.4 percent). Overall, Florida State sank 25 of 55 (45.5 percent) of its field-goal attempts while Clemson was 26 of 58 (44.8 percent) from the floor.

Florida State next travels for a Sunday game against rival Miami. The Seminoles won the teams’ first meeting 67-62 on Jan. 9 in Tallahassee.

Clemson plays at North Carolina State on Saturday.

The Seminoles and Tigers will play the back half of their annual home-and-home Feb. 19 in Clemson, S.C.

