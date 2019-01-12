Reddish's trey lifts No. 1 Duke over No. 13 Florida State

Cam Reddish drilled an open 3-pointer with 0.2 seconds to play off an inbounds pass as top-ranked Duke escaped with an 80-78 victory against No. 13 Florida State on Saturday afternoon in Tallahassee, Fla.

Reddish converted his fifth 3-pointer in eight attempts after the Seminoles failed to corral a critical rebound.

RJ Barrett scored 32 points and fellow freshman Reddish added 23 as the Blue Devils (14-1, 3-0 ACC) won their ninth straight despite playing without first-year standout Zion Williamson in the second half. Williamson was poked in the eye late in the first half and did not return, finishing with 11 points and eight rebounds.

Mfiondu Kabengele had 24 points and 10 rebounds and Phil Cofer scored 21 points to lead the upset-minded Seminoles (13-3, 1-2), who went without a field goal for the final 7 1/2 minutes of the game.

Florida State’s PJ Savoy scored 10 points, including two free throws with 15.8 seconds remaining for a 78-76 lead.

At the other end, Barrett was fouled at the 5.1-second mark, making the first foul shot but coming up short on the second — his only misfire on nine free throws in the game. The rebound was knocked off a Florida State player, giving Duke another chance with 2.8 seconds left as Reddish took advantage.

Duke was 11-for-24 on 3-pointers in its second true road game of the season and the first such outing that was out of its home state.

Florida State led for a stretch in the second half before Barrett scored seven consecutive points to help even the score at 61-61. From there, it was back-and-forth for the final nine minutes.

Florida State, which trailed by 10 points, surged to a 39-38 halftime lead on the strength of an 8-0 run. Duke scored on only one of its final six possessions before the break, managing only two points in more than 3 1/2 minutes.

Barrett and Williamson combined for 24 first-half points. That was matched by Kabengele and Cofer for the Seminoles, who had 11 turnovers by halftime and finished with 17.

While Florida State shot 39.4 percent in the opening half, it was aided by 6-for-17 shooting from behind the arc.

