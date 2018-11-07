No. 17 Florida State flies past Florida

No. 17 Florida State extended its winning streak against rival Florida to five with an 81-60 victory over the Gators on Tuesday at Tallahassee, Fla., in the season openers for both programs.

Seminoles guard P.J. Savoy led all scorers with 20 points after going 5 of 7 from beyond the 3-point arc. Florida State guard Trent Forrest added 13 points and seven assists in the win.

Florida still dominates the rivalry series 43-24 overall, but the Gators seemed overwhelmed from jump.

Florida State went on an 18-5 run in the first half to open up an 31-20 lead by halftime as the Seminoles’ defense held the Gators to just 24 percent shooting early on. The lead quickly grew to 42-24 just a couple of minutes into the second half, and Florida State really looked back.

Seminoles guard M.J. Walker added 10 points in the win, while forward Terance Mann stuffed the stat sheet with nine points and nine rebounds.

The Gators were led by guard Deaundrae Ballard with 13 points and fellow guards Andrew Nemhard and Jalen Hudson also reached double figures in the loss. Nemhad finished with 12 points and Hudson added 11, and forward Keith Stone pulled down a team-high seven rebounds and chipped in six points.

Each team committed 16 turnovers in the game.

Florida State was without services of Phil Cofer. The senior starting forward broke his foot in practice Oct. 23 and is out indefinitely.

With its rivalry showdown out of the way, Florida State next will play Sunday at Tulane.

Florida will play its second game of the season at home Friday against Charleston Southern.

Florida State’s No. 17 ranking in the first Associated Press Top 25 is its highest since the program was ranked No. 9 in the preseason in 1992.

