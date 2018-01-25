Florida State holds off Georgia Tech

After a 2-4 start in Atlantic Coast Conference play, Florida State has started to right the ship as the Seminoles won their second ACC game in a row Wednesday night with an 88-77 victory against Georgia Tech.

The Seminoles (15-5, 4-4) were led by guard Terance Mann, who had a monster night and dropped a game-high 30 points, including 10-of-13 from the floor and 10-of-12 from the foul line. Florida State also got double-figure games from guard Braian Angola with 19 points, while forward Phil Cofer chipped in 12 points in the win.

Georgia Tech (10-10, 3-4) was paced by guard Jose Alvarado with 23 points, followed by 16 points from fellow guard Josh Okogie, who also pulled down a career-high 16 rebounds and dished out five assists in the loss.

The Yellow Jackets got solid games from forward Abdoulaye Gueye, who dropped 14 points and grabbed seven boards, and center Ben Lammers, who contributed 13 points.

The Seminoles led by as many as 16 points and took a 50-36 edge to halftime. But the Yellow Jackets never really threatened in the second half, despite trimming Florida State’s lead to as few as six points.

Even though the Yellow Jackets lost, Georgia Tech managed to outrebound Florida State 34-26.

Florida State, which was coming off its first conference road win against Virginia Tech, will try to make it three straight ACC victories when it next hosts in-state rival Miami on Saturday. The Hurricanes beat the Seminoles in their first meeting this season two weeks ago in Coral Gables, 80-74.

Georgia Tech will try to rebound Sunday at home against No. 18 Clemson.

Florida State now leads the all-time series against Georgia Tech 40-29, including 11 wins in the last 13 meetings.

Wednesday’s game was part of the National Association of Basketball Coaches’ partnership with the American Cancer Society’s “Coaches vs. Cancer” week. Coaches and administrators from both teams all wore sneakers with special laces, as well as ties, in memory of Lacey Holsworth, an 8-year old basketball fan who died of cancer.

The specially designed apparel will later be auctioned off, and the American Cancer Society will receive 85 percent of the proceeds from the campaign and Princess Lacey’s Legacy will receive 15 percent of the monies raised.

