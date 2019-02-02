No. 25 Florida State overcomes cold shooting to beat Georgia Tech

EditorsNote: fixes typo in fourth graph

Feb 2, 2019; Tallahassee, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles guard Terance Mann (14) dunks the ball during the first half Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Terance Mann and Mfiondu Kabengele scored 12 points apiece as No. 25 Florida State won its third straight game, 59-49 over visiting Georgia Tech on Saturday in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

Kabengele scored 10 of his 12 points in the first half and was 7-for-9 from the line. Mann collected seven rebounds.

Florida State (16-5, 4-4 ACC) won despite shooting only 34.8 percent from the floor and hitting just 4 of 16 3-pointers. Trent Forrest added nine points, six rebounds and three assists.

Georgia Tech (11-11, 3-6) was led by Abdoulaye Gueye with 15 points, his sixth straight game in double figures, and seven rebounds. Michael Devoe had 10 points and five rebounds. Point guard Jose Alvarado, the team’s leading scorer this season, failed to score and went 0 for 10 from the field before fouling out.

The Yellow Jackets shot just 28.3 percent from the field and were 3 of 21 from behind the arc.

Georgia Tech used an aggressive inside attack early and took a six-point lead on Gueye’s dunk with 12:02 left in the half. But Florida State got a burst of energy from Kabengele when he entered the game, as he scored eight straight points to put the Seminoles ahead.

Florida State took advantage when Georgia Tech had to play without center James Banks and Alvarado after each picked up their third fouls. Another 8-0 run, capped by a pair of Mann dunks, put the Seminoles ahead 24-19.

Georgia Tech got back to within a point on a layup by Brandon Alston, but allowed Florida State to score five quick points in the final minute on a 3-pointer from Devin Vassell and Trent Forrest tip-in at the buzzer. The Seminoles led 33-27 at the half.

Florida State outscored Tech 8-2 to start the second half and led by as many as 12. The Yellow Jackets trimmed the lead to six on Devoe’s 3-pointer, but the Seminoles answered with two straight buckets, the last a 3-pointer by P.J. Savoy that restored the 11-point lead.

Georgia Tech was able to whittle the lead to six points and had three chances to cut it to four points with 2:04 left, but were unable to convert. The Yellow Jackets were 1-for-17 shooting in the final 4:23.

The Seminoles missed eight of their last nine field-goal attempts.

Florida State is at Syracuse on Tuesday. Georgia Tech plays again on Wednesday against Clemson.

—Field Level Media