Louisville rallies past No. 23 Florida State

Louisville erased a double-digit halftime deficit to upset No. 23 Florida State 73-69 on Wednesday night and snap the Seminoles’ 28-game home winning streak at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Fla.

The Cardinals (12-4, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) looked as if they were going to be blown out in this one, but they erased a 13-point halftime deficit and tied it at 55-55 with 8:44 left in the game.

Louisville then took a 64-62 lead -- its first of the night -- with 4:46 remaining on a 3-pointer by guard Ryan McMahon. The Cardinals extended the lead to 68-63 two possessions later with 2:34 to go, and then the game was delayed roughly 10 minutes due to an issue with the net on Florida State’s goal.

When the teams got back on the floor, Florida State tried to rally with two consecutive 3-pointers from guard Braian Angola and even held the ball down 71-69 with 16 seconds left with a chance to win. However, guard Terance Mann’s drive to the bucket was blocked by Louisville center Anas Mahmoud.

Replays showed Mann was clearly fouled on the play by Mahmoud, but the Seminoles (12-4, 1-3) didn’t get the call.

McMahon then iced the game with 1.5 seconds left with two free throws.

The Cardinals outscored Florida State 41-24 in the second half en route to snapping the nation’s third-longest home win streak. The last time Florida State lost on its home floor was Feb. 17, 2016, when Georgia Tech earned a 86-80 victory.

Louisville was led by forward Deng Adel with 16 points and six rebounds, and the Cardinals also got 15 points and six boards from forward Ray Spalding. They were the only two Louisville players to reach double figures. Mahmoud finished with eight points, six boards and four blocks.

Florida State was paced Wednesday by Mann, who dropped a game-high 25 points and pulled down eight rebounds. Angola added 18 points and five rebounds, and Seminoles forward Phil Cofer notched 10 rebounds in the loss.

Louisville next plays Saturday when it hosts Virginia Tech.

Florida State, meanwhile, has now lost two straight games and will look to get back on track when its hosts Syracuse on Saturday.

