Florida State bolts to OT lead, beats Miami

Florida State got its revenge on in-state rival Miami on Saturday with a thrilling 103-94 overtime win at the Donald L. Tucker Center, wiping away the disappointment of an 80-74 loss suffered at the hands of the Hurricanes three weeks ago in Coral Gables.

The Seminoles (16-5 overall, 5-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) scored the first six points in overtime and never looked back, winning their third straight conference game after a dreadful 2-4 ACC start.

After trailing almost the entire contest, Miami tied the game at 83-83 with one minute to play and then had a chance to take the lead with seven seconds remaining in regulation. But Hurricanes guard Lonnie Walker’s jumper was off the mark and then Walker blocked the Seminoles’ potential game-winning shot from guard Braian Angola, sending the game to overtime.

The Seminoles were led by forward Phil Cofer, who was one of six Florida State players to finish in double figures. Cofer poured in 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds, hitting big shot after big shot to seemingly kill the momentum every time Miami made a run.

Miami (15-5, 4-4) saw its two-game win streak snapped by the Seminoles, despite bombing away from long range. The Hurricanes finished with 17 3-pointers on 34 attempts. It was their most 3-pointers made in a game this season.

Walker paced Miami’s scorers with 23 points, hitting four from deep, while fellow guard Dejan Vasiljevic -- who drilled six 3-pointers -- finished with 20 points.

Florida State got 18 points from Angola, 1 7 points from guard CJ Walker and 14 points from guard Terance Mann. Angola and Mann each grabbed seven boards in the win.

Seminoles guard MJ Walker and center Christ Koumadje each chipped in 13 points to round out the Seminoles’ double-figure scorers.

Miami scored the first bucket of the game and the Seminoles turned it over on their first two possessions, but Florida State then went on a 10-0 run. The Hurricanes’ hot shooting -- they made seven 3-pointers in the first half alone -- kept them in the game, and Florida State took just a 44-39 lead to halftime.

Miami guard Anthony Lawrence had 19 points in the loss, and fellow guard Bruce Brown chipped in 13 points. Brown led the Hurricanes with seven rebounds.

The Seminoles are 28-7 all-time against the Hurricanes in Tallahassee and lead the all-time series 45-36 after Saturday’s win

Florida State’s next game is on the road at Wake Forest on Wednesday.

Miami will try to rebound in its next game Wednesday at home against Pitt.

-- Field Level Media